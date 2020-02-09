Samsung Galaxy Z Flip unveiled during Oscars 2020 ad

We all know Samsung will be revealing its Galaxy Z Flip on February 11 at its Unpacked 2020 event, but the company outed the Galaxy Z Flip at the Oscars... accidentally? Probably not. Check it out in the tweet below:

The 30-second ad from Samsung shows us everything we already know from the leaks, with the smaller secondary display on the back of the phone that will flash with caller ID when you've got an incoming call. Not only that, but you'll also be able to answer the call with the Galaxy Z Flip when it's closed -- which is pretty cool. It'll make for a super-small phone for regular phone calls.

Inside, we know to expect Qualcomm's super-fast-but-not-flagship Snapdragon 855+ processor, 3300mAh battery, and two primary cameras. Samsung is expected to price the Galaxy Z Flip at $1400 and a release as early as February 14 -- three days after its Unpacked 2020 event on February 11.