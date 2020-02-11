35% of American's think the Hummer EV is a threat to the Cybertruck

Since the announcement of Tesla's Cybertruck, competitors have scrambled to announce their own version of an electric truck. But how will these newly announced affect Tesla's Cybertruck, and what does the public think?

During this year's Super Bowl, we saw GM's Hummer EV advertisement that featured LeBron James. Since that advertisement went live, there has been some talk about how GM's Hummer EV will be a threat to Tesla's Cybertruck that was announced late last year. According to a nationwide survey of 20,264 American's that was conducted by Piplsay, 35% of those who did the survey believe that the Hummer EV will be a "threat" to Tesla's Cybertruck.

The survey also found that 47% of men think that the Hummer EV will challenge the Cybertruck, as compared to 29% of women. While this survey and these statistics don't predict the exact future of how the sales of each of these vehicles will end up, it does give us some insight on what American's are thinking about both of these vehicles coming to market. It should also be noted that the sample size for this survey is extremely small, but can still be looked at as somewhat relevant.