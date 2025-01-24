All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

id says DOOM: The Dark Ages is the biggest and best game the developer has ever made

DOOM: The Dark Ages is the biggest and best game that id Software has ever made, developer says the story is 'out of the Codex' during recent interviews.

Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: DOOM: The Dark Ages, a prequel to the 2016 DOOM, is id Software's largest game, focusing on accessibility with adjustable difficulty settings. It features grounded combat, a 30-story mech, and a cybernetic dragon. The game is expansive, offering a unique DOOM experience while maintaining its core essence.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is the biggest and best game that developer id Software has ever made, something the team revealed during a recent roundtable Q&A session with id Software Executive Producer Marty Stratton and Game Director Hugo Martin.

DOOM: The Dark Ages acts as a prequel to DOOM released in 2016, with id Software saying this will be the perfect point in the series for newcomers to the franchise. This is because of the increased focus on accessibility through newly added sliders, letting users ramp up (or down) the difficulty as they see fit. These modifiers will include damage to the player, demons, enemy aggression and projectile speed, parry window, daze duration, game speed, and resource values.

During the Q&A roundtable, the id Software execs said that if DOOM Eternal made players feel like they were controlling a fighter jet, DOOM: The Dark Ages will make you feel like an iron tank. The developers said that they wanted to provide a more grounded combat system, with the Slayer still being fast, but now he's heavy and strong with his moves, providing power over acrobatics of DOOM Eternal.

There's also an insane 30-story Atlan mech in DOOM: The Dark Ages, letting you have unstoppable battles with titan-sized demons, as well as your very own fire-breathing, gattling-gun-toting, cybernetic DRAGON. The guys and girls at id Software have been absolutely COOKING with DOOM: The Dark Ages, and we can't wait.

In the Q&A roundtable, Hugo Martin said: "It's really long. It's the biggest game we made. Although, to be honest, you don't want any single level to overstay its welcome. But overall, it is massive. And if you're a completionist and want to unlock all secrets, it'll last even longer".

Marty Stratton when asked what he was most excited for people to experience in DOOM: The Dark Ages, said: "I think how much it's DOOM but different. We've literally been in it for eleven years. We release a game, we start working on the DLC, and then the next game. We never get that gap in time where you stop and think about it. There are a lot of people who may play the game and then move on to other games or consume other media. I'm excited for people to come back for this and for new people to experience it and just see how epic and expansive it is and get their hands on this gameplay loop because it's so DOOM, but it's different".

Hugo Martin added: "For me, it's the shield. It's a critical part of the loop, as you saw in the presentation. It does so many things. I think it's really, really cool, and it looks awesome".

When asked about DOOM: The Dark Ages being the third game they've worked on, would it be considered the conclusion of the trilogy, or more of a standalone game. Hugo added: "I don't think I can answer that. We're not supposed to talk about it. Anyway, I like making DOOM games. I wouldn't have a problem doing this for a long time. But this isn't designed to be the end of something".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

