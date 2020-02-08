Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Samsung Z Flip: folding smartphone without Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could turn out to just be the 'Z Flip' smartphone according to a new trademark by Samsung

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 8, 2020 08:52 pm CST

Samsung will be unveiling and detailing its new Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone at its Unpacked 2020 event on February 11, but it looks like the name of the phone could be wrong -- drop the Galaxy, and it could just be the 'Z Flip'.

samsung-flip-folding-smartphone-without-galaxy_05

According to a new trademark submitted by Samsung in Europe, the company could be calling its new foldable phone the Z Flip. Samsung Electronics filed for the trademark with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) on February 7, kinda confirming that its new foldable will be called the Z Flip, and not the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung first introduced the Galaxy branding in 2009, but it has gone through many changes over the years -- and one of the biggest ones will be this year with the introduction of the Galaxy S20 range of smartphones. Samsung has gone from the original Galaxy S through to the Galaxy S10 -- but is changing things up to the naming system with the move from S10 to S20 instead of S10 to S11. The shift away from the Galaxy brand with its Z Flip is an interesting move, however.

We'll know for sure on February 11 at Unpacked 2020.

NEWS SOURCES:nl.letsgodigital.org

