Samsung Galaxy Z Flip uses 'Ultra-Thin Glass' for foldable goodness

Samsung's new foldable Galaxy Z Flip will have a tiny display on the front, too

By: Anthony Garreffa from 4 mins ago

Samsung will be unveiling its new flagship Galaxy S20 family of smartphones at its Unpacked 2020 event on February 11, where we will also be introduced to the new Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone.

samsung-galaxy-flip-uses-ultra-thin-glass-foldable-goodness_03

The new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone has received a few more details in the last day or so, with a new report suggesting it will have "Ultra-Thin Glass" with a Dynamic AMOLED display underneath. There will still be a crease in the display, just like Samsung's flagship Galaxy Fold, but it will have a much, much smaller footprint.

Samsung will reportedly use a much smaller display on the front of the Galaxy Z Flip, with the smaller display used to show users battery information, and more. The smaller display on the front of the Galaxy Z Flip would also be used as a viewfinder for the rear-facing cameras for those ever-important selfies, as well as notifications.

