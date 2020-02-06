Google and Boeing backed autonomous flying taxi service to begin in NZ

An autonomous flying taxi service is currently in preparation to take flight in New Zealand

Flying cars have been talked about since Back To The Future, but what about flying taxis? Don't worry, they are on the way, and they are arriving sooner than you would think.

The aircraft manufacturer called Kitty Hawk was formed back in 2016, and luckily the company enjoyed the backing of Google co-founder Larry Page for its design ideas. In 2019, Kitty Hawk split off into a joint venture with Boeing, called Wisk. The goal of Wisk was to develop a flying taxi service that would have the ability to be summoned via an app on consumers' smartphones.

Now, Wisk has announced on its website that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been formed between Wisk and The New Zealand Government. The MOU is basically a green light towards Wisk establishing an autonomous flying taxi service trial in Canterbury, New Zealand. The flying taxi that was birthed out of Google's money, Boeing's manufacturing and Kitty Hawk's designs are called Cora. At the moment, we don't know when trials will begin, but nonetheless, this is a true sign of confidence in Cora from the New Zealand government's perspective.