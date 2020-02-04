Qualcomm shows off first 8K video shot on Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm shares the first 8K video shot on its new Snapdragon 865 chip

Qualcomm unveiled its next-gen Snapdragon 865 at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in Maui, Hawaii in December 2019 -- and now the company has shared the first 8K video shot on a Snapdragon 865-powered device. Check it out:

8K video isn't easy and as an 8K monitor owner and 8K enthusiast myself, my tech enthusiast senses tingled as soon as I got the email from Qualcomm about this video. Qualcomm has used a "prototype Snapdragon 865 smartphone with a Sony IMX586" to shoot the video -- we're looking at 33 million pixels per second, so prepare your internet connection.

Qualcomm explains the 8K video: "The 8K video shoot took place in Arizona during November 2019. Arizona was chosen for this multi-location shoot to capture its dramatic imagery at sites including the Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, and the Petroglyphs near Antelope Canyon".