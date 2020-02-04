Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,570 Reviews & Articles | 66,772 News Posts

Qualcomm shows off first 8K video shot on Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm shares the first 8K video shot on its new Snapdragon 865 chip

By: Anthony Garreffa from 35 mins ago

Qualcomm unveiled its next-gen Snapdragon 865 at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in Maui, Hawaii in December 2019 -- and now the company has shared the first 8K video shot on a Snapdragon 865-powered device. Check it out:

8K video isn't easy and as an 8K monitor owner and 8K enthusiast myself, my tech enthusiast senses tingled as soon as I got the email from Qualcomm about this video. Qualcomm has used a "prototype Snapdragon 865 smartphone with a Sony IMX586" to shoot the video -- we're looking at 33 million pixels per second, so prepare your internet connection.

Qualcomm explains the 8K video: "The 8K video shoot took place in Arizona during November 2019. Arizona was chosen for this multi-location shoot to capture its dramatic imagery at sites including the Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, and the Petroglyphs near Antelope Canyon".

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Gaming Phone II (ZS660KL-S855P-12G512G-BK)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$899.99
$899.99$899.99$899.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/4/2020 at 6:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.