The Wonderful 101 remastered Kickstarter hits over $600,000

Platinum's ill-fated Wii U exclusive is coming to PS4 and Switch, and the studio is using Kickstarter to fund the ports

By: Derek Strickland from 1 hour, 12 mins ago

Today PlatinumGames put up a new teaser site called Platinum 4, which confirms that the studio has four major games in development. The first project is The Wonderful 101 remastered on Switch, PS4, and PC, a crowd-funded project that's already smashed its goal.

halo-infinite-grappling-hook_345

PlatinumGames is evolving, and plans to deliver something fans have been asking for for a long time: The Wonderful 101 on modern systems. The developers are self-publishing The Wonderful 101 remastered on Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4, and will use Kickstarter to fund the project.

The remaster has a bunch of rewards, one of which is getting blocked by Hideki Kamiya on Twitter. What a privilege! Individual digital copies of the game run at roughly $35, whereas a physical version costs about $40.

At the time of writing, the Kickstarter has raised over $600,000 from almost 10,000 backers. As I write this the numbers just keep going up in real-time. The project could level out at $1-2 million when it closes in the next 31 days. Platinum is working with Nighthawk Interactive to help port the game on Switch, PS4, and Steam.

PlatinumGames also confirms it owns publishing rights to The Wonderful 101, which is great to see. It currently owns both IP and publishing rights to the series (previously Nintendo owned the publishing rights) so Platinum is free to do whatever it wants with the series...including a sequel.

Astral Chain - Nintendo Switch

NEWS SOURCES:kickstarter.com

