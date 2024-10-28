All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Gaming

Elden Ring is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in a 'Definitive Edition' says leaker

A new rumor suggests that FromSoftware's cult-classic title Elden Ring will be released on the Nintendo Switch 2 in the form of a 'Definitive Edition.'

AI-Assisted TLDR: A leaker claims that a "Definitive Edition" of Elden Ring is being developed by Virtuos for Nintendo's next-generation console, possibly the Switch 2, with a release expected in late 2025. Virtuos previously worked on Dark Souls Remastered for the current Switch, supporting the possibility of the Elden Ring port.* Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

A source has claimed FromSoftware's immensely popular title Elden Ring will be released on Nintendo's next-generation console, presumably called the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo hasn't even announced its new console yet, and we are already hearing rumblings about what games could be getting a port over to its new platform. According to reports citing the leaker Nash Weedle, who took to X to tease that a "Definitive Edition" of Elden Ring is in the works at the development studio Virtuos, the studio behind Dark Souls Remastered. Additionally, Virtuos has worked on other remasters such as BioShock: The Collection and Assassin's Creed Liberation Remastered.

Notably, Dark Souls Remastered is currently the only FromSoftware title available on Nintendo's latest console, the Switch, which somewhat adds hope to the claims that Virtuos is behind the rumored Elden Ring port. As for when we could see Elden Ring on the Nintendo Switch 2, leaker Nash Weedle believes the remaster will be released sometime in late 2025, which is in line with Nintendo's rumored release window for its upcoming console.

In other Nintendo Switch 2 news, the existence of the console and a possible announcement was teased by an indie developer in a new trailer for its upcoming game. More on that story below.

NEWS SOURCES:gamerant.com, reddit.com

