Marss beats top Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player MkLeo at Genesis 7

Marss has just beaten the top Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player in the recent Genesis 7 tournament

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Genesis 7 has just concluded, and against all the odds Marss has beaten the top Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player, MKLeo.

At the time of writing this, there are currently 78,000 players watching the tournament on Twitch.tv, and against what fans expected, Marss took out the championship with Zero Suit Samus. Marss went up against MkLeo, who played his notorious Joker. Marss ended up smashing MkLeo, going three games to zero.

In other Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news, Nintendo recently announced the fifth DLC fighter to close out the first Fighters Pass. That character is a Fire Emblem: Three Houses representative, Byleth. Byleth will be arriving in the live game with version 7.0.0, which is expected to drop on January 28th.