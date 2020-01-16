Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 5th Fighters Pass DLC is Byleth

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By: Jak Connor from 28 mins ago

Nintendo has just started its official Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct to reveal who the fifth DLC fighter will be for their Fighter Pass.

The livestream began with all the action, straight away revealing that Byleth would be the new fighter to join the already incredibly large roster. Byleth will stand as a representative of the new Fire Emblem game 'Fire Emblem: Three Houses". Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, said that not even some employees at Nintendo knew about this fighter, as he says it was under the topmost secrecy.

Sakurai says that Byleth will be arriving in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on January 28th for $5.99. If you own the Fighters Pass, you will just need to download an update and jump right into the action. It doesn't really come as a major surprise that Nintendo decided to go with a fighter from Fire Emblem: Three Houses as that only just released on the Nintendo Switch.

