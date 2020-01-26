Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Samsung Odyssey Mixed Reality headset 2020 official patent and images

By: Jak Connor from 5 mins ago

Samsung has filed a new patent for its 2020 model of its Odyssey mixed reality headset. Based on the patent, Let'sGoDigital has created some images of what it looks like.

samsung-odessey-mixed-reality-headset-2020_01

The report states that Samsung Electronics filed the patent in China with China National Intellectual Property Administration or CNIPA. The filing was dated back to early 2019, and then the CNIPA approved the patent on January 17th, 2020.

The patent included eight images of the new design, which show some clear changes when compared to Samsung's older mixed reality headsets. Right off the bat, we can see that the new patent designs for the 2020 model come with a larger, more robust head strap, no rotary wheel, and adoption of a mesh-like material. The patent also included two separate colors, which can be seen in the images.

samsung-odessey-mixed-reality-headset-2020_02
samsung-odessey-mixed-reality-headset-2020_03
samsung-odessey-mixed-reality-headset-2020_04
NEWS SOURCES:translate.google.com, nl.letsgodigital.org

