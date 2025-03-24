Samsung unveils 'groundbreaking' gaming experience with the Odyssey 3D

Samsung has unveiled the Odyssey 3D, a new 27-inch monitor that introduces what Samsung says is a 'groundbreaking 3D gaming experience.'

Samsung has just unveiled three new gaming monitors for gamers to feast their eyes over, and the first we will be taking a look at is the new Odyssey 3D.

Samsung has taken to its website to share details on the Odyssey 3D, a new 27-inch 3D gaming monitor that doesn't require glasses to experience 3D gaming. According to the press release, the Odyssey 3D, or the G90XF, uses advanced eye-tracking technology that has been paired with Samsung's proprietary lenticular lens system to create high-definition 3D images.

The feature is accessible through the Reality Hub app, and according to the press release, Samsung is currently working with "major game developers" to make the most of this new 3D technology. The first game to utilize the new technology will be The First Berserker: Khazan, scheduled to launch on March 28.

If 3D gaming isn't your thing, Samsung has also tailored the Odyssey 3D to be able to convert normal video content into a 3D experience, with the press release stating, "Every scene of compatible content is analyzed and converted to 3D for consistent 3D effects with less eye strain." As for other specifications, the Odyssey 3D is a 165Hz refresh rate display that sports a 1ms (GtG) response time across a 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution panel. Moreover, the display comes with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync support.

Another collaboration with a major game developer is Neowiz, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Lies of P. Samsung states in the press release that the first DLC for Lies of P is scheduled to release sometime this summer but doesn't explicitly state if the DLC will be able to utilize the new 3D technology.