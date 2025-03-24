All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Assassin's Creed ShadowsRadeon RX 9070 XTSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

Samsung unveils 'groundbreaking' gaming experience with the Odyssey 3D

Samsung has unveiled the Odyssey 3D, a new 27-inch monitor that introduces what Samsung says is a 'groundbreaking 3D gaming experience.'

Samsung unveils 'groundbreaking' gaming experience with the Odyssey 3D
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung has introduced the Odyssey 3D, a 27-inch monitor that promises a groundbreaking 3D gaming experience.

Samsung has just unveiled three new gaming monitors for gamers to feast their eyes over, and the first we will be taking a look at is the new Odyssey 3D.

Samsung unveils 'groundbreaking' gaming experience with the Odyssey 3D 312123
2

Samsung has taken to its website to share details on the Odyssey 3D, a new 27-inch 3D gaming monitor that doesn't require glasses to experience 3D gaming. According to the press release, the Odyssey 3D, or the G90XF, uses advanced eye-tracking technology that has been paired with Samsung's proprietary lenticular lens system to create high-definition 3D images.

The feature is accessible through the Reality Hub app, and according to the press release, Samsung is currently working with "major game developers" to make the most of this new 3D technology. The first game to utilize the new technology will be The First Berserker: Khazan, scheduled to launch on March 28.

If 3D gaming isn't your thing, Samsung has also tailored the Odyssey 3D to be able to convert normal video content into a 3D experience, with the press release stating, "Every scene of compatible content is analyzed and converted to 3D for consistent 3D effects with less eye strain." As for other specifications, the Odyssey 3D is a 165Hz refresh rate display that sports a 1ms (GtG) response time across a 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution panel. Moreover, the display comes with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync support.

Another collaboration with a major game developer is Neowiz, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Lies of P. Samsung states in the press release that the first DLC for Lies of P is scheduled to release sometime this summer but doesn't explicitly state if the DLC will be able to utilize the new 3D technology.

Photo of the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen LS55CG970NNXGO Gaming Monitor
Best Deals: Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen LS55CG970NNXGO Gaming Monitor
Country flagToday7 days ago30 days ago
$1799.99 USD
--
Buy
$3999.99 CAD
--
Buy
$4149.98 CAD
--
Buy
$1799.99 USD
--
Buy
$1799.99 USD
--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/24/2025 at 10:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:news.samsung.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles