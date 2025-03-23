Samsung developing smart glasses and head-mounted devices for late-2025 reveal

Samsung is reportedly working on smart glasses for a 2025 reveal: both glasses-type devivce and a head-mounted device to be unveiled later this year.

TL;DR: Samsung is developing new smart glasses to be unveiled by the end of the year, alongside a head-mounted device by 2025. The smart glasses will display information and transmit sound, with a focus on customizable design and hand movement controls. Samsung's efforts in AR include collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. Samsung is developing new smart glasses to be unveiled by the end of the year, alongside a head-mounted device by 2025. The smart glasses will display information and transmit sound, with a focus on customizable design and hand movement controls. Samsung's efforts in AR include collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.

Samsung is reportedly working on new smart glasses that will be revealed before the end of the year, with the South Korean firm rumored to be set to unveil both a glasses-type device and a head-mounted device, simultaneously, by the end of 2025.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from ETnews, we're learning from their industry sources that Samsung is developing smart glasses by the end of the year, where the smart glasses will be worn like regular glasses, showing important information or images onto the glasses, transmitting sound from the frame, too.

Each and every person has a different face structure, so Samsung is said to be putting "a lot of effort" into a human-customized design, because smart glasses are hard (or near impossible) to have physical buttons on them, the company is working on hand movements to control the cameras and sensors on their upcoming smart glasses.

Samsung isn't new to the AR market, after it revealed its head-mounted XR device called Project "Moohan" which it developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm based on the Android XR platform. Samsung revealed its XR head-mounted device during its Galaxy Unpacked event, with the company hinting at the development of a glasses-style device by showing it as an icon. It looks like the company is working full-steam ahead towards that goal.

The big difference between the head-mounted XR devices and smart glasses, is that the head-mounted XR devices are designed to block out external light, and fit nicely (and comfortably) onto your head. On the other hand, smart glasses are super-thin and light, with a design that makes them look very close (or identical) to reading glasses or sunglasses, making them far better for everyday use (without looking weird).