Motorola's foldable Razr pre-orders ship in early February for $1500

This year will be known as the year of foldable smartphones really taking off, with Samsung already dominating the foldable smarpthone market with its Galaxy Fold and soon to be Galaxy Z -- which folds out like a Z, oh and the Galaxy Z Flip.

But don't forget that Motorola will be shipping its cheaper Razr, a new foldable that will see pre-orders from Verizon and Walmart shipping this month. Motorola's new foldable Razr smartphone is 'just' $1500, packing Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 710, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of RAM compared to the Snapdragon 855 inside of the Galaxy Fold.

Motorola's foldable Razr smartphone packs a foldable 6.2-inch pOLED as its main display, while there's also a 2.7-inch OLED external display.