Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,560 Reviews & Articles | 66,592 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Samsung Galaxy Z: new foldable phone folds into 'Z' shape

Motorola's foldable Razr pre-orders ship in early February for $1500

Motorola's more affordable foldable Razr smartphone will start shipping soon

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 26 mins ago

This year will be known as the year of foldable smartphones really taking off, with Samsung already dominating the foldable smarpthone market with its Galaxy Fold and soon to be Galaxy Z -- which folds out like a Z, oh and the Galaxy Z Flip.

motorolas-foldable-razr-pre-orders-ship-early-february-1500_01

But don't forget that Motorola will be shipping its cheaper Razr, a new foldable that will see pre-orders from Verizon and Walmart shipping this month. Motorola's new foldable Razr smartphone is 'just' $1500, packing Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 710, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of RAM compared to the Snapdragon 855 inside of the Galaxy Fold.

Motorola's foldable Razr smartphone packs a foldable 6.2-inch pOLED as its main display, while there's also a 2.7-inch OLED external display.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Fold 512GB 12GB RAM (SM-F900)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1999.90
$1999.90$1999.99$2039.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/25/2020 at 11:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.