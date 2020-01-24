Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,560 Reviews & Articles | 66,580 News Posts

Samsung Galaxy Z: new foldable phone folds into 'Z' shape

Samsung's new Galaxy Z foldable phone could be the most interesting foldable of 2020

By: Anthony Garreffa from 34 mins ago

Samsung will be unveiling its new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones at its Unpacked 2020 event on February 11, where we'll be introduced to the new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones. But there will be a few surprises, too.

samsung-galaxy-new-foldable-phone-folds-z-shape

One of those surprises is the not-so-surprising (because of all the leaks) in the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, but Samsung is reportedly set to unveil a new Galaxy Z smartphone that is shaping up beautifully. Thanks to some new leaked images, we're getting our best look at the super-exciting Galaxy Z smartphone that folds up into a Z shape, and it looks awesome.

But thanks to our good friends at LetsGoDigital, we have some gorgeous renders that make me want Samsung to release the Galaxy Z just like this. It looks like a much more refined foldable smartphone, and it would be a huge step away (but still very close to) the Galaxy Fold which I personally own and absolutely adore.

One of the biggest issues I have with the Samsung Galaxy Fold is that it is nigh impossible to use with a single hand when it's not unfolded, but it appears that Samsung could fix this with the Galaxy Z design.

samsung-galaxy-new-foldable-phone-folds-z-shapesamsung-galaxy-new-foldable-phone-folds-z-shape

As you can see throughout these renders, Samsung would have a large normal-sized screen on the front that extends into a much larger panel through its bi-fold design. This means that when it is folded up, you can still use it as a 'regular' smartphone thanks to its large size versus the smaller preview display on the Galaxy Fold, and even the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip.

samsung-galaxy-new-foldable-phone-folds-z-shapesamsung-galaxy-new-foldable-phone-folds-z-shape

I love everything foldable, and I love the fact that it is Samsung yet again pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the mobile market. Samsung didn't think that its Galaxy Note smartphone would make the waves it did with the first-gen Galaxy Note, but look at the hundreds of millions of units the South Korean giant has sold since. It forced the entire market into larger smartphones, including Apple which in a Steve Jobs world laughed and mocked larger smartphones.

We should see Samsung unveil its new Galaxy Z range of foldable smartphones at its Unpacked 2020 event on February 11.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Fold (5G) 512GB/12GB RAM (SM-F900)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1999.90
$1999.90$1999.99$2039.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/24/2020 at 6:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:en.letsgodigital.org

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.