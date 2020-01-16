NVIDIA jebaits AMD, drops GeForce RTX 2060 to $299 to battle 5600 XT

NVIDIA has just trolled AMD by dropping the price of its GeForce RTX 2060 to $299, after its introduction at CES 2019 and its starting price of $349.

This means that NVIDIA has now got an RTX graphics card at under $300, offering the Turing GPU and its 6GB of DDR6 memory at 14Gbps for $299. AMD introduced its mid-range Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card at CES 2020 starting at $279.

NVIDIA is now more competitively priced with the GeForce RTX 2060 at $299, as it is a faster graphics card than the Radeon RX 5600 XT (which I'll be reviewing soon) as the Radeon RX 5600 XT is around 15% faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER, and around 20% faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

But, the GeForce RTX 2060 is much faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER -- offering 20% more performance, as well as kick-ass features like RTX, DLSS, and others. If you haven't upgraded your graphics card yet, it looks like now has never been a better time for the sub $300 graphics card market.