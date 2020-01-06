AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT announced, starts at $279

CES 2020 - AMD didn't really make its new Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card a big surprise, but now it's official and the latest member of the Navi graphics card family is here and priced at $279.

AMD's new Radeon RX 5600 XT features a Navi 10 GPU with 2304 cores, 6GB of GDDR6 at 12Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus. The Navi 10 GPU in reference form has its GPU clocked at 1130/1375/1560MHz for base, game, and boost clocks respectively. The GDDR6 will have 288GB/sec bandwidth at its disposal.

The new Radeon RX 5600 XT will require just a single 8-pin PCIe power connector with a 150W TBP (total board power), with AMD tapping its RDNA1 architecture, PCIe 4.0 interface, and made on the fresh 7nm node. There are plenty of custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards on the way from SAPPHIRE, MSI, XFX, ASUS, and others.