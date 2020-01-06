Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,542 Reviews & Articles | 66,259 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT announced, starts at $279

Navi 10 with 2304 cores and 6GB of GDDR6 = Radeon RX 5600 XT = $279

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 9 mins ago

CES 2020 - AMD didn't really make its new Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card a big surprise, but now it's official and the latest member of the Navi graphics card family is here and priced at $279.

amd-radeon-rx-5600-xt-announced-starts-279_05

AMD's new Radeon RX 5600 XT features a Navi 10 GPU with 2304 cores, 6GB of GDDR6 at 12Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus. The Navi 10 GPU in reference form has its GPU clocked at 1130/1375/1560MHz for base, game, and boost clocks respectively. The GDDR6 will have 288GB/sec bandwidth at its disposal.

The new Radeon RX 5600 XT will require just a single 8-pin PCIe power connector with a 150W TBP (total board power), with AMD tapping its RDNA1 architecture, PCIe 4.0 interface, and made on the fresh 7nm node. There are plenty of custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards on the way from SAPPHIRE, MSI, XFX, ASUS, and others.

Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 5700 XT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$439.99
$439.99$439.99$419.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2020 at 4:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.