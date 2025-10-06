Assassin's Creed Mirage gets new free DLC, officially unveiled by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has unveiled a new free DLC for 2023's Assassin's Creed Mirage, titled 'Valley of Memory,' which will be released on November 18.

TL;DR: Ubisoft announced the free "Valley of Memory" DLC for Assassin's Creed Mirage, set in 9th-century Baghdad, continuing Basim Ibn Ishaq's story with new maps, parkour features, and replayable missions. Launching November 18, the DLC stems from a partnership with Saudi-backed Savvy Games Group, sparking public and staff concerns.

Ubisoft has officially unveiled a new DLC for Assassin's Creed Mirage in a recent livestream on the Ubisoft YouTube channel.

The new DLC titled "Valley of Memory" was unveiled as part of Ubisoft's anniversary livestream, and it will take players to 9th-century Baghdad, where they will step into the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, who is looking to learn more about his past and long-lost father. Players will resume Basim's story with brand new content and a new map, and judging by the trailer, it appears the DLC's contents will be quite extensive.

Valley of Memory's new story chapter will take place before the final story beats of the base game, and the DLC will also introduce some new additions to the parkour system, along with the ability to replay base game missions with new rewards and new difficulty modes.

"When developing a game, we explore countless ideas and iterations for the setting in which the story takes place. For Mirage, we ultimately chose 9th century Baghdad as the backdrop. But, from the start, we had other locations in mind for Basim's journey," said the DLC's creative director, Oliver Leonardi

Reports indicate the DLC is reportedly a product of a partnership between Ubisoft and the Saudi government-backed Savvy Games Group, which has put Ubisoft in the firing line for criticism and questions from both the public and staff, with many asking Ubisoft executives if working with Saudi Arabia could result in bad optics for the company.

Assassin's Creed Mirage "Valley of Memory" DLC is scheduled to launch for free on November 18.