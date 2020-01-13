Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Thermaltake's latest gaming headset matches color to the local weather

Thermaltake's Riing Pro RGB 7.1 can match its color to your local weather

By: Jak Connor from 19 mins ago

Thermaltake has shown off a new headset that comes with Alexa and Razer Chroma's support. The headset can even match its color to users' local weather.

thermaltakes-latest-gaming-headset-works-alexa-razer-chroma_01

Thermaltake's latest gaming headset is called the 'Riing Pro RGB 7.1', and owners of the headset can use Alexa and Razer Chroma to control the headsets vast array of colors. It should be noted that owners will need a separate Alex-ready device or Razer Synapse software to enable those new features.

So how does the headset perform? Thermaltake boasts that the Riing Pro RGB 7.1 comes with "oversized" 50mm drivers, a 20Hz to 20,000Hz frequency, and a combination of an ESS ES9018 DAC and a SABRE9601K amplifier. This amplifier drives a 24-bit/96kHz playback. At the moment, we don't have a confirmed price on the Riing Pro RGB 7.1, but we do know that Thermaltake will be shipping it in the first quarter of 2020.

