Panasonic reveals world's first Ultra HD VR glasses with HDR support

Panasonic has showcased the world's first Ultra HD virtual reality glasses that come with HDR support

CES 2020 - CES this year has been non stop with announcements, and Panasonic is here with another one.

Introducing, the world's first Ultra HD virtual reality (VR) glasses capable of displaying High Dynamic Range content. Above you can see that Panasonic's new VR glasses aren't the same as conventional ones on the market now, they are slimmer, more goggle-like and resemble a more traditional pair of glasses.

Panasonic gave a detailed overview of the new product in a press release, saying that the glasses are "UHD high-quality images device capable of displaying HDR images" and, "Equipped with a micro OLED panel co-developed by Kopin Corporation and Panasonic". The glasses also "Achieved natural and smooth images without "Screen door effect", which is a visual artifact of displays, where the fine lines separating pixels become visible in the displayed image".

Panasonic also detailed that this product is not yet consumer ready as they mention in the press release that they are still planning on further developing it so it can be applied to a bunch of different 5G-related services.

Here's the main features:

(1) UHD high-quality images device capable of displaying HDR images

- Equipped with a micro OLED panel co-developed by Kopin Corporation and Panasonic

- Achieved natural and smooth images without "Screen door effect", which is a visual artifact of displays, where the fine lines separating pixels become visible in the displayed image

(2) High-quality sound capable of the reproduction over a wide range of frequencies from ultra-low to high

- The adoption of Technics' original dynamic driver using magnetic fluid allows the accurate stroke of the diaphragm and achieves ultra low distortion reproduction.

(3) Compact and lightweight body enabling the device to be worn in comfort without the need for a headband

- The adoption of an optical module newly developed by Kopin Corporation, 3M Company, and Panasonic allows the display of natural and distortion-free images in super single focus. A compact and lightweight design achieved an eyeglass-like shape.