In just 4 years electric scooter related injuries have increased by 4x

You have most likely noticed in your main city the increased use of e-scooters, and with the increased use of a form of transportation comes with the increase injuries.

According to a new study by UCSF, researchers have found that with the increase of e-scooters use in the US, the percent of e-scooter related injuries has risen by 222% between 2014 and 2018. The study reports that there has been over 39,000 e-scooter related injuries between the previously mentioned dates.

Out of those 39,000 people who were injured, 3,300 people were hospitalised, which is a massive 365% increase. So what age were the people that were injured? As you would of expected 18 - 34 year olds were the main victims. Shockingly, almost a third of the injuries were head related.