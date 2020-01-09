Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,544 Reviews & Articles | 66,346 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

In just 4 years electric scooter related injuries have increased by 4x

Since electric scooters have taken over cities injuries have sky-rocketed

By: Jak Connor from 57 mins ago

You have most likely noticed in your main city the increased use of e-scooters, and with the increased use of a form of transportation comes with the increase injuries.

scooter-injuries-quadrupled-four-years_02

According to a new study by UCSF, researchers have found that with the increase of e-scooters use in the US, the percent of e-scooter related injuries has risen by 222% between 2014 and 2018. The study reports that there has been over 39,000 e-scooter related injuries between the previously mentioned dates.

Out of those 39,000 people who were injured, 3,300 people were hospitalised, which is a massive 365% increase. So what age were the people that were injured? As you would of expected 18 - 34 year olds were the main victims. Shockingly, almost a third of the injuries were head related.

Buy at Amazon

Kicsky Wheels Scooters for Kids with Seat Folding

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$49.45
$49.45--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2020 at 11:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.