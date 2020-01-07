KIOXIA showcases new UFS storage for automotive use

CES 2020 - Kioxia America showcased new automotive storage tech during CES 2020 at their suite at the LINQ in Las Vegas, Nevada. Automotive storage may be new to some of you. Still, there is quite a large market for it as cars become smarter, and data becomes far more critical, storage like we wills ee below will continue to evolve.

On display, Kioxia had a Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P automotive development platform on-site to showcase the newest UFS flash, which KIOXIA is working on for automotive applications.

The UFS that KIOXIA will offer presently ranges in capacities from 16GB up to 512GB to ensure no matter the use case, there should be a solution available for the automotive needs of the manufacturer.

KIOXIA UFS is claimed to have a low failure rate along with UFS 2.1 compliance among so much more.