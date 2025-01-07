KIOXIA is showcasing its flash memory solutions for AI and more at CES 2025

KIOXIA, the inventors and pioneers of advanced NAND flash technology, is at CES 2025 this week in Las Vegas. The company will showcase a wide range of flash memory solutions for AI and end-user applications. The KIOXIA exhibit room is on Level 4 of the Venetian Meeting Center from January 7-9 (Zeno 4710).
With a range of demonstrations and products covering everything from consumer-facing portable devices to cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) systems training complex models, including memory and SSDs, KIOXIA will demonstrate how flash memory is changing the digital landscape.
This includes the company's award-winning scalable BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory solutions, a range of SSDs (including some developed for outer space), and innovative AI software.
"KIOXIA is excited to return to CES to show how our flash memory solutions turn possibilities into realities - and moments into lasting memories," said Alex Mei, vice president of corporate marketing for KIOXIA America, Inc. "From advancing AI to enabling ultra-portable devices, powering IoT and hyperscale architectures, we provide the technology that helps the world solve challenges, store what matters, and discover new opportunities. At CES, we're excited to demonstrate how you can make it with KIOXIA."
Here's a summary of what you'll find in KIOXIA's exhibit room.
- Scalable BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology solutions - See how KIOXIA's use of the groundbreaking CBA architectural innovation provides performance, density, and power efficiency.
- KIOXIA SSDs and software for AI - See how KIOXIA SSDs and new software enable a high performance, scalable AI solution.
- Flash memory solutions for automotive, consumer and industrial applications - including KIOXIA high-speed Automotive UFS 4.0.
- Broad lineup of KIOXIA SSDs - Representing the latest standards, technologies, and form factors for enterprise, data center and client applications.
