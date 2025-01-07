KIOXIA is showcasing its flash memory solutions for AI and more at CES 2025

CES 2025 has officially started and flash memory pioneers KIOXIA are at the show showcasing the latest in flash memory solutions for all industries.

TL;DR: KIOXIA is showcasing its advanced NAND flash technology at CES 2025, featuring scalable BiCS FLASH 3D solutions, SSDs for AI, and flash memory for various applications. The exhibit highlights innovations in performance, density, and power efficiency, demonstrating KIOXIA's role in advancing AI, IoT, and hyperscale architectures. KIOXIA is showcasing its advanced NAND flash technology at CES 2025, featuring scalable BiCS FLASH 3D solutions, SSDs for AI, and flash memory for various applications. The exhibit highlights innovations in performance, density, and power efficiency, demonstrating KIOXIA's role in advancing AI, IoT, and hyperscale architectures.

KIOXIA, the inventors and pioneers of advanced NAND flash technology, is at CES 2025 this week in Las Vegas. The company will showcase a wide range of flash memory solutions for AI and end-user applications. The KIOXIA exhibit room is on Level 4 of the Venetian Meeting Center from January 7-9 (Zeno 4710).

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

With a range of demonstrations and products covering everything from consumer-facing portable devices to cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) systems training complex models, including memory and SSDs, KIOXIA will demonstrate how flash memory is changing the digital landscape.

This includes the company's award-winning scalable BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory solutions, a range of SSDs (including some developed for outer space), and innovative AI software.

"KIOXIA is excited to return to CES to show how our flash memory solutions turn possibilities into realities - and moments into lasting memories," said Alex Mei, vice president of corporate marketing for KIOXIA America, Inc. "From advancing AI to enabling ultra-portable devices, powering IoT and hyperscale architectures, we provide the technology that helps the world solve challenges, store what matters, and discover new opportunities. At CES, we're excited to demonstrate how you can make it with KIOXIA."

Here's a summary of what you'll find in KIOXIA's exhibit room.