All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Storage

KIOXIA is showcasing its flash memory solutions for AI and more at CES 2025

CES 2025 has officially started and flash memory pioneers KIOXIA are at the show showcasing the latest in flash memory solutions for all industries.

KIOXIA is showcasing its flash memory solutions for AI and more at CES 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: KIOXIA is showcasing its advanced NAND flash technology at CES 2025, featuring scalable BiCS FLASH 3D solutions, SSDs for AI, and flash memory for various applications. The exhibit highlights innovations in performance, density, and power efficiency, demonstrating KIOXIA's role in advancing AI, IoT, and hyperscale architectures.

KIOXIA, the inventors and pioneers of advanced NAND flash technology, is at CES 2025 this week in Las Vegas. The company will showcase a wide range of flash memory solutions for AI and end-user applications. The KIOXIA exhibit room is on Level 4 of the Venetian Meeting Center from January 7-9 (Zeno 4710).

KIOXIA is showcasing its flash memory solutions for AI and more at CES 2025 02
2

With a range of demonstrations and products covering everything from consumer-facing portable devices to cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) systems training complex models, including memory and SSDs, KIOXIA will demonstrate how flash memory is changing the digital landscape.

This includes the company's award-winning scalable BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory solutions, a range of SSDs (including some developed for outer space), and innovative AI software.

"KIOXIA is excited to return to CES to show how our flash memory solutions turn possibilities into realities - and moments into lasting memories," said Alex Mei, vice president of corporate marketing for KIOXIA America, Inc. "From advancing AI to enabling ultra-portable devices, powering IoT and hyperscale architectures, we provide the technology that helps the world solve challenges, store what matters, and discover new opportunities. At CES, we're excited to demonstrate how you can make it with KIOXIA."

Here's a summary of what you'll find in KIOXIA's exhibit room.

  • Scalable BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology solutions - See how KIOXIA's use of the groundbreaking CBA architectural innovation provides performance, density, and power efficiency.
  • KIOXIA SSDs and software for AI - See how KIOXIA SSDs and new software enable a high performance, scalable AI solution.
  • Flash memory solutions for automotive, consumer and industrial applications - including KIOXIA high-speed Automotive UFS 4.0.
  • Broad lineup of KIOXIA SSDs - Representing the latest standards, technologies, and form factors for enterprise, data center and client applications.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the KIOXIA KBG40ZNS512G Internal SSD
Best Deals: KIOXIA KBG40ZNS512G Internal SSD
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$49.99 USD
- -
Buy
$49.95 USD
- -
Buy
$79.47 CAD
- -
Buy
$49.99 USD
- -
Buy
$49.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2025 at 10:59 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles