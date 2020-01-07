ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX: 32-inch IPS panel and 4K 144Hz G-Sync Ultimate

CES 2020 - ASUS has just unveiled its new ROG Swift PG32UQX which could be the new ultimate 4K gaming monitor, rocking a 32-inch IPS panel with a native 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The new ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX gaming monitor rocks 1152 mini LED zones that make the PG32UQX one of the brightest monitors on the market with peak brightness of a huge 1400 nits. The mini LED-powered ROG Swift PG32UQX can have its backlights turn off when required so that darker scenes in movies and games will look super-black.

NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate certification is here with the ROG Swift PG32UQX, with every G-Sync Ultimate certified display needing to go through a validation process that involves 300 image quality tests before it gets certified. Tying up the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX we have a huge 32-inch IPS-based panel with a native 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, with DisplayHDR 1400 certification. Beautiful work, ASUS.