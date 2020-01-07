Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX: 32-inch IPS panel and 4K 144Hz G-Sync Ultimate

ASUS rocks IPS panel on its new ROG Strix PG32UQX: offering 4K 144Hz with NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate certification

CES 2020 - ASUS has just unveiled its new ROG Swift PG32UQX which could be the new ultimate 4K gaming monitor, rocking a 32-inch IPS panel with a native 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

asus-rog-swift-pg32uqx-32-inch-ips-panel-4k-144hz-sync-ultimate

The new ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX gaming monitor rocks 1152 mini LED zones that make the PG32UQX one of the brightest monitors on the market with peak brightness of a huge 1400 nits. The mini LED-powered ROG Swift PG32UQX can have its backlights turn off when required so that darker scenes in movies and games will look super-black.

asus-rog-swift-pg32uqx-32-inch-ips-panel-4k-144hz-sync-ultimateasus-rog-swift-pg32uqx-32-inch-ips-panel-4k-144hz-sync-ultimate

NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate certification is here with the ROG Swift PG32UQX, with every G-Sync Ultimate certified display needing to go through a validation process that involves 300 image quality tests before it gets certified. Tying up the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX we have a huge 32-inch IPS-based panel with a native 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, with DisplayHDR 1400 certification. Beautiful work, ASUS.

NEWS SOURCES:rog.asus.com

