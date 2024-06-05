ASUS achieves a world's first with a stunning new ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor

ASUS unveiled another world's first OLED gaming monitor at Computex 2024, with the new monitor being capable of switching from 4K/240Hz to 1080p/480Hz.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

ASUS has showcased yet another world's first gaming monitor at Computex 2024, and the monitor that has achieved "world's first" status is a 4K display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

ASUS achieves a world's first with a stunning new ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor 06569
Open Gallery 4

ASUS was kind enough to give me a demo of the new gaming monitor on the showroom floor at Computex 2024, explaining how the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP is a first in its category of OLED gaming monitors. The PG32UCDP is a 32-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and a dual mode that enables users to switch between 4K 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz. The dual mode is the feature that earns the PG32UCDP its "world's first" categorization.

The company stated the PG32UCDP is the "world's first dual-mode gaming monitor", and the feature enabling users to switch between 4K 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz will give users the option of choosing between high fidelity gaming, or a high refresh rate. This feature will be particularly useful for gamers that flex between titles with incredible graphics and competitive titles such as Valorant, League of Legends, and Overwatch 2.

The PG32UCDP utilizes a third-generation WOLED panel from LG that comes with MLA panel technology. Additionally, these panels are 30% brighter than last generation and come with better burn-in mitigation than previous models. ASUS expects the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP to release sometime in the second half of 2024. Unfortunately, there currently isn't any price on the new monitor, but I expect it won't be cheap considering the prices of comparable monitors in its category.

ASUS achieves a world's first with a stunning new ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor 06566
Open Gallery 4
ASUS achieves a world's first with a stunning new ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor 06580
Open Gallery 4
Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/5/2024 at 2:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:rog.asus.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags