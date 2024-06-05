ASUS achieves a world's first with a stunning new ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor

ASUS unveiled another world's first OLED gaming monitor at Computex 2024, with the new monitor being capable of switching from 4K/240Hz to 1080p/480Hz.

ASUS has showcased yet another world's first gaming monitor at Computex 2024, and the monitor that has achieved "world's first" status is a 4K display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

ASUS was kind enough to give me a demo of the new gaming monitor on the showroom floor at Computex 2024, explaining how the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP is a first in its category of OLED gaming monitors. The PG32UCDP is a 32-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and a dual mode that enables users to switch between 4K 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz. The dual mode is the feature that earns the PG32UCDP its "world's first" categorization.

The company stated the PG32UCDP is the "world's first dual-mode gaming monitor", and the feature enabling users to switch between 4K 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz will give users the option of choosing between high fidelity gaming, or a high refresh rate. This feature will be particularly useful for gamers that flex between titles with incredible graphics and competitive titles such as Valorant, League of Legends, and Overwatch 2.

The PG32UCDP utilizes a third-generation WOLED panel from LG that comes with MLA panel technology. Additionally, these panels are 30% brighter than last generation and come with better burn-in mitigation than previous models. ASUS expects the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP to release sometime in the second half of 2024. Unfortunately, there currently isn't any price on the new monitor, but I expect it won't be cheap considering the prices of comparable monitors in its category.

