PlatinumGames now has total control over its future IPs

PlatinumGames' vision is coming to fruition: The Bayonetta developer will soon be its own boss and self-publish wholly-owned IPs.

PlatinumGames today made good on its promises for a big 2020, confirming the studio will start self-publishing its own games throughout the year. The team is relying on a big investment from Tencent to achieve the.

"We would like to announce we have received a capital investment from Tencent Holdings Limited as a basis for partnership. This partnership has no effect on the independence of our company, and we will continue operations under our current corporate structure," PlatinumGames CEO Kenichi Sato said in a press release.

"We hope to use this capital to strengthen our foundation as a business and expand from game development into exploring self-publishing."

Publishing a game is no small feat and requires tens of millions for marketing, advertising, and distribution, which is why PlatinumGames has always been beholden to third-party publishers like Nintendo and Square Enix. To get their games made, released, and distributed, independent devs like PlatinumGames and Remedy Entertainment have to use their IPs as collateral, often giving publishers like 505 Games 10-20 years publishing exclusivity on the IPs.

Self-publishing is all about control. You get to own publishing rights and IP rights. Most indie devs only own IP rights because they signed off on publishing rights to get their games made, meaning they can't actually release a sequel to a game unless the publisher signs off on it (that's why we never saw Alan Wake 2, for instance).

Platinum's Tencent deal is similar to Bungie's massive $100 million investment from Chinese titan Netease to fund new Destiny games and allow Bungie to self-publish its own titles.

Now PlatinumGames won't have to do that any more. Babylon's Fall and Bayonetta 3 might be some of the last games the studio creates for an external company. This is massive for the company and is a big step towards total independence. PG hopes to make a big splash in 2020 before the Tokyo Olympics hit as all eyes will be on the overseas region.

PlatinumGames has been working on a new IP since 2017, which started out as "formless and shapeless." It's likely this new IP will be the first project in this new ambitious plan.