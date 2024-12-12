New Elden Ring game Night Reign announced, isn't a sequel but a standalone co-op experience

TL;DR: FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced "Elden Ring: Night Reign," a standalone co-op game set for 2025, not requiring the original game. It features new gameplay and characters while retaining some elements from the original. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced "Elden Ring: Night Reign," a standalone co-op game set for 2025, not requiring the original game. It features new gameplay and characters while retaining some elements from the original.

The Elden Ring franchise is expanding with a new game, but it's not a sequel or an expansion.

Tonight at The Game Awards 2024, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced Elden Ring: Night Reign, a new standalone co-op experience that's coming in 2025. Gamers won't have to own the original game in order to play Night Reign, and it's unclear where it will fit in in regards to the series' lore.

"This is an action game in which you take on overwhelming situations together with other players," FromSoftware writes on its website.

"In this title, which retains some of the enemies, weapons and other elements of " ELDEN RING" but has been reconstructed with a completely different game design, players will control characters with different personalities and take on new threats."

Elden Ring remains one of the fastest-selling video games in recent memory, and is the top-selling game for FromSoftware. The base game of Elden Ring has now sold over 25 million copies since lau+nch, whereas Shadow of the Erdtree, which released this year and was a mega-popular hit, sold 5 million copies across all platforms in just 3 days' time.

It's no wonder why Bandai Namco and FromSoftware want to push further into Elden Ring, and they're doing so at a breakneck pace, considering the first Elden Ring game launched only in just 2024.

Sony is currently in discussions to attempt to buy Kadokawa Corp, the parent company of FromSoftware. If the merger goes through, Sony will own FromSoftware and a multitude of IPs, potentially even ready to broker a deal to purchase publishing rights from Bandai Namco.