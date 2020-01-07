Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,542 Reviews & Articles | 66,284 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

The JBL Bar 9.1 is a Dolby Atmos soundbar that has wireless speakers

JBL's newest soundbar comes equipped with Dolby Atmos and detachable speakers

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 14 mins ago

CES 2020 - JBL has just unveiled its first Dobly Atmos compatible soundbar, the fun doesn't stop there though, as it has detachable speakers.

jbls-first-dolby-atmos-soundbar-detachable-speakers_01

JBL has just introduced to the public its first Dobly Atmos-compatible soundbar dubbed the JBL Bar 9.1. The JBL Bar 9.1 comes with four Dolby Atmos drivers that vertically project sound to the roof and bounce the audio around the room, creating more immersion.

The soundbar also comes with two removable speakers that can be placed around the room at the users' leisure. These speakers are designed for any setup, the bar itself chargers the wireless speakers, and they will run for about 10 hours playback. The subwoofer seen above is 10-inches tall, and the entire system is 820 watts. For convenience purposes, JBL has also equipped the soundbar with built-in Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth support. This spring, the JBL Bar 9.1 will be going on sale for $100.

Buy at Amazon

JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Black) (JBLCHARGE3BLKAM)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$99.95
$99.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2020 at 12:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.