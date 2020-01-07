The JBL Bar 9.1 is a Dolby Atmos soundbar that has wireless speakers

CES 2020 - JBL has just unveiled its first Dobly Atmos compatible soundbar, the fun doesn't stop there though, as it has detachable speakers.

JBL has just introduced to the public its first Dobly Atmos-compatible soundbar dubbed the JBL Bar 9.1. The JBL Bar 9.1 comes with four Dolby Atmos drivers that vertically project sound to the roof and bounce the audio around the room, creating more immersion.

The soundbar also comes with two removable speakers that can be placed around the room at the users' leisure. These speakers are designed for any setup, the bar itself chargers the wireless speakers, and they will run for about 10 hours playback. The subwoofer seen above is 10-inches tall, and the entire system is 820 watts. For convenience purposes, JBL has also equipped the soundbar with built-in Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth support. This spring, the JBL Bar 9.1 will be going on sale for $100.