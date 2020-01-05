Dell announces new UltraSharp 42.5-inch 4K IPS monitor at CES 2020

CES 2020 - Dell has just announced its new UltraSharp U4320Q monitor, offering a large 42.5-inch size and native 4K resolution on an IPS panel.

The new Dell UltraSharp U4320Q has been made for users who want a premium monitor that has the ability to replace multiple smaller screens, since its 42.5-inch size and native 3840 x 2160 resolution fit the bill. We have 350 nits of brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 5ms GtG response time, 178-degree viewing angles. It's a 60Hz refresh rate, so don't go expecting any insane 49-inch 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz action here.

One of the points of Dell's new UltraSharp U4320Q monitor is the built-in Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture feature, which lets you have 4 different PCs on the monitor at once. You'll have to have your inputs all set up correctly, but having 4 completely different PCs being displayed on a single monitor is a helluva thing.

Dell has provided an adjustable stand on the new UltraSharp U4320Q, offering up height and tilt adjustment as well as swivel. We have DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity, with USB-C connectivity joining the game. The new USB-C port supports DisplayPort alt mode, offering up to 90W of power.

Dell's new UltraSharp U4320Q goes on sale January 30, 2020 for $1049.99.