This unique ultrawide monitor might replace your dual-screen setup for good

Dual-screen setups have become the staple for any gamer or creative who is in need of substantial desktop real estate, but what if you have grown tired of the traditional side-by-side setup?

Innocn has unveiled the 44C1G, a new 43.8-inch ultra-wide dual-screen monitor that could change the game when it comes to desktop setups. While the new monitor is certainly designed for a niche market, I can really see users who would find this monitor attractive get a lot out of it. Let's jump into the specifications. The 44C1G is two 32:9 IPS panels stacked atop each other.

Each of these panels features a resolution of 3840 x 1080 (4K wide and 1080p high), which is paired with a 120Hz refresh rate, 400nits peak brightness, and a 1000:1 static contrast ratio. Additionally, the 44C1G comes with a 10-bit color depth, 100% color coverage of the sRGB gamut, 90% of the Adobe RGB, 96% of the DCI-P3, and 86% of NTSC. Each of the color specifications is aimed at satisfying creative workflows such as video/editing editing that call for color accuracy.

Additionally, the 44C1G comes with an array of connectivity options, such as the inclusion of 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x USB-C port w/ 65W power delivery, two USB-A 3.0 ports, and 1x USB-B 3.0 port with KVM. Notably, the USB-C port enables seamless connectivity to the monitor via a laptop, such as MacBook. Furthermore, Innocn has implemented PIP (Picture-in-Picture) and PBP (Picture-by-Picture) functionality, meaning users can connect two video inputs into 44C1G simultaneously - such as a MacBook and a Windows machine.

Lastly, the 44C1G comes with a fully adjustable stand that offers tilt (-5° to +15°), height adjustment (up to 120mm), and a 30° swivel. There's also support for 100 x 100mm VESA mounting supporting. The monitor is available on JD.com, and is bundled with a custom-built PC for 9,999 yuan ($1,389). It's also listed on the Innocn website for $649.99.