Samsung Odyssey G9: insane 49-inch panel at 5120 x 1440 and 240Hz

Samsung's new Odyssey G9 also has AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync tech at 240Hz

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 21 mins ago

CES 2020 - Samsung has just unveiled some new QLED gaming monitors at CES 2020, with its new flagship Odyssey G9 gaming monitor turning into my most-wanted monitor of CES 2020, and the show hasn't even started yet.

The new Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor rocks a gigantic 49-inch curved panel with a sublime native resolution of 5120 x 1440, and even smoother 240Hz refresh rate backed by with support for AMD FreeSync 2 and NVIDIA G-Sync. You will need quite the graphics card to power it, as running 5120 x 1440 at 240FPS is not going to be easy so you'll be wanting NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti -- that is until AMD's new Big Navi and NVIDIA Ampere GPUs begin launching this year.

The design of the monitor is really something else, with an Iron Man-style arc reactor style on the back making even the back of the Odyssey G9 kick ass. Back inside of teh monitor, we have a 1000R curvature on the Samsung Odyssey G9 while the QLED panel has a 1ms response time and a HDR1000 rating compared to HDR600 rating on the mid-range Odyssey G7 panels.

Samsung hasn't announced when its new Odyssey G9 gaming monitor will launch, or its price. I would suspect somewhere in the $2000 range, if not higher. This is a premium gaming panel, with a never-before-seen resolution at the pumping 240Hz refresh rate, nor at this size. Wowzers. I want 3.

