MSI MAG272QR: 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor unleashed for $350

MSI has just announced its new Optix MA272QR gaming monitor, a new 27-inch gaming display with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution and super-fast 165Hz refresh rate for a damn good price of just $350.

You can buy MSI's new monitor on Amazon and Newegg right now, and considering its price... I'm quick off the mark on recommending it if you're in the market for a new gaming display. MSI is selling its new Optix MAG272QR monitor for $350 in a world when 1440p 144/165Hz gaming monitors are over $400 -- and sometimes, even up to $600 or more.

MSI is using an 8-bit+FRC VA panel which is just better than a normal TN panel, so we have a nice blend of image quality and price here with the MAG272QR. MSI includes a slew of connectivity in the form of DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0b, USB 2.0 Type-A ports, USB 2.0 Type-B ports, and USB-C connectors as well as the yay-it's-still-included 3.5mm audio jack.

As for specs, here's what MSI's new Optix MAG272QR has on offer:

Size: 27-inch VA panel

Resolution: 2560x1440

Refresh rate: 165Hz

Response time: 1ms

Viewing angles: 178 degrees (horizontal and vertical)

Brightness: 300 nits

Contrast ratio: 3,000:1 (typical), 100,000,000:1 (dynamic)

Adaptive sync: FreeSync