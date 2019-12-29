Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
MSI MAG272QR: 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor unleashed for $350

MSI's new 27-inch gaming monitor: 1440p, 1ms response, 165Hz refresh

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 3 mins ago

MSI has just announced its new Optix MA272QR gaming monitor, a new 27-inch gaming display with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution and super-fast 165Hz refresh rate for a damn good price of just $350.

msi-mag272qr-27-inch-1440p-165hz-gaming-monitor-unleashed_05

You can buy MSI's new monitor on Amazon and Newegg right now, and considering its price... I'm quick off the mark on recommending it if you're in the market for a new gaming display. MSI is selling its new Optix MAG272QR monitor for $350 in a world when 1440p 144/165Hz gaming monitors are over $400 -- and sometimes, even up to $600 or more.

msi-mag272qr-27-inch-1440p-165hz-gaming-monitor-unleashed_06

MSI is using an 8-bit+FRC VA panel which is just better than a normal TN panel, so we have a nice blend of image quality and price here with the MAG272QR. MSI includes a slew of connectivity in the form of DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0b, USB 2.0 Type-A ports, USB 2.0 Type-B ports, and USB-C connectors as well as the yay-it's-still-included 3.5mm audio jack.

As for specs, here's what MSI's new Optix MAG272QR has on offer:

  • Size: 27-inch VA panel
  • Resolution: 2560x1440
  • Refresh rate: 165Hz
  • Response time: 1ms
  • Viewing angles: 178 degrees (horizontal and vertical)
  • Brightness: 300 nits
  • Contrast ratio: 3,000:1 (typical), 100,000,000:1 (dynamic)
  • Adaptive sync: FreeSync
$349.99
