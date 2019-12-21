Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
PlayStation Store has some ridiculous holiday sales on 1,000+ games

The PlayStation Store is now littered with deals on 1,000+ titles

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 32 mins ago

Just like every year there is just an abundance of sales to go around, from electronics, PC hardware and of course games.

If you aren't done with sales, and want to snag some great titles at a discount, head on over to the PlayStation store now. There's currently over 1,000 titles that are all discounted, and while I'm not going to list every single title that is discounted, I will give you some great titles that I'd recommend you picking up.

I'd recommend picking up the following games while they are discounted; Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Death Stranding, Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, The Outer Worlds, Resident Evil 2 Remake, God of War, Days Gone, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Control, Borderlands 3, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Mortal Kombat 11 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Thanks to Destructoid for compiling the below list:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($39.59)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($48.79)
  • Death Stranding ($40.19)
  • EA Sports FIFA 20 ($29.99)
  • Need for Speed Heat ($40.19)
  • NBA 2K20 ($29.99)
  • Madden NFL 20 ($35.99)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition ($19.99)
  • The Outer Worlds ($44.99)
  • Resident Evil 2 ($19.79)
  • God of War ($14.99)
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI ($38.99)
  • Days Gone ($19.99)
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition ($9.99)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 ($29.99)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ($38.99)
  • Control ($38.99)
  • Overwatch Legendary Edition ($19.79)
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep ($20.99)
  • Borderlands 3 ($38.99)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 ($23.99)
  • NHL 20 ($29.99)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne ($29.99)
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint ($19.79)
  • Star Wars Battlefront II ($12.49)
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled ($23.99)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition ($14.99)
  • PES 2020 ($29.99)
  • Rocket League ($9.99)
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey ($14.99)
  • ARK: Survival Evolved ($14.99)
  • Monster Hunter: World ($14.99)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition ($14.99)
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken ($14.99)
  • Far Cry 5 ($14.99)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition ($13.99)
  • The Sims 4 ($9.99)
  • Devil May Cry 5 ($19.79)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ ($14.99(
  • World War Z ($19.99)
  • MLB The Show 19 ($17.99)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition ($23.99)
  • Code Vein ($35.99)
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville ($29.99)
  • EA Sports UFC 3 ($5.99)
  • Battlefield V ($15.99)
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2 ($11.99)
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy ($19.99)
  • The Crew 2 ($14.99)
  • Batman: Arkham Collection ($14.99)
  • Tetris Effect ($19.99)
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown ($29.99)
  • Blasphemous ($16.74)
  • Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood ($9.99)
  • Cat Quest II ($11.99)
  • Dark Souls III ($14.99)
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition ($5.99)
  • Dead Rising 2 ($5.99)
  • Dick Wilde 2 ($9.99)
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age ($29.99)
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered ($13.39)
  • Forager ($15.99)
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice ($14.99)
  • Judgment ($29.99)
  • MediEvil ($20.09)
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection ($9.99)
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered ($34.99)
  • Remnant: From the Ashes ($27.99)
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy ($19.99)
  • SteamWorld Heist ($3.74)
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection ($4.99)
  • Yakuza 0 ($9.99)
  • Yoku's Island Express ($6.79)
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair ($20.09)

NEWS SOURCES:destructoid.com, store.playstation.com
