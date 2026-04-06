MLB The Show 26 tops March PS5 game downloads in North America, beats Pearl Abyss's breakout hit Crimson Desert

Sony's first-party game MLB The Show 26 conquered the PlayStation Store's most-downloaded charts for March 2026 in the US, beating other big-sellers.

TL;DR: Sony's MLB The Show 26 topped US PlayStation 5 downloads in March 2026, while Europe showed different preferences. Electronic Arts led with four titles, benefiting from significant discounts on annual sports games, highlighting how lower prices drive higher sales volumes across regions.

Sony takes back control of its PlayStation Store's top downloads with a first-party game in the #1 spot.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony recently revealed the top downloaded PlayStation 5 games in March 2026 for North America and Europe, showing some key differences in regional consumer tastes.

MLB The Show 26 took the #1 top spot in the US, but was completely absent from Europe's top downloads. Sony and MLB have seen great success with their annualized sports releases, and these games typically see high rankings even on Xbox. On the US list, Sony had 3 games, beating Microsoft's 2 games, however the top spot goes to Electronic Arts, who had 4 titles on the list. Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss's breakout hit that has sold 4 million copies in 12 days, is at #2 on the US list.

Capcom also saw great success, adding a new mainline $70 hit in the #3 spot with Resident Evil 9 Requiem, followed up with cheaper catalog games like RE4 and Monster Hunter Stories 3.

A big reminder that a lot of the games that appeared on March 2026's top-downloaded list were heavily discounted. This is especially true for Electronic Arts games that show up on the list. EA Sports FC26, for example, has been on sale for $21 for some time, Madden NFL 26 was also on sale for $14, and ditto for College Football 26 for the same price.

This seasonality shows that EA is much more willing to greatly reduce the price of its annual sports games in the next year after release. The data also reinforces a point that's been true for commerce since day one: Cheaper products lead to high sales volume.