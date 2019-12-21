Motorola delays foldable Razr launch, because it's too popular

Motorola unveiled its new foldable Razr smartphone not too long ago now, and while it quickly built hype as it seems like one of the better-suited foldable smartphones, Motorola has now delayed the launch of the new Razr.

The reason? Oh, the demand was too strong. No, seriously -- that's what Motorola said to Bloomberg. Motorola told Bloomberg: "Motorola has decided to adjust Razr's presale and launch timing to better meet consumer demand. We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to Razr at launch".

The original launch window for Motorola's foldable Razr smartphone was January, so we should expect a push into February or March 2020 for the Razr. Motorola won't want a repeat of Samsung's Galaxy Fold issues, so a bit more time in the oven for the Razr is a good idea -- especially when you're spending $1500 on it.