Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot opening cinematic is a nostalgic rollercoaster

The opening cinematic has been released for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Jak Connor from 4 hours, 37 mins ago

The opening cinematic for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been released by Bandai Namco and if you are a Dragon Ball Z fan you are about to take a trip down nostalgia lane.

The opening cinematic really does show everything Dragon Ball Z fans wanted to see in a cinematic: Goku/Kakarot smashing down some food and then going toe-to-toe with some classic villains. The cinematic trailer shows off some not-so-forgetable characters, such as Master Roshi, King Kai, Krillin, Frieza, Piccolo, Future Trunks, Cell, Gohan, Vegeta, Goku and more.

We also get a look at some of the locations players will be able to go. We can see city-scapes, mountain ranges, oceans, Kame's house and more. If you haven't seen any gameplay of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, check out this video here. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is expected to launch on January 17th, 2020.

