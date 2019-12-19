Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
SpaceX will smuggle a stash of weed to the ISS for 'testing purposes'

SpaceX will be bringing a stash of weed to the International Space Station next March

SpaceX will be doing another delivery of cargo to the International Space Station next March, and aboard that flight will be some cannabis.

According to a new press release from Front Range Biosciences, who are partnering with SpaceCells USA Inc. and BioServe Space Technologies at the University of Colorado to send hemp and coffee tissue to the International Space Station. The idea behind smuggling hemp to the ISS is to examine the effects of zero gravity on the plant's metabolic pathways.

While you might think that the astronauts aboard the ISS are going to be blazing up with their new stash in March, this is hardly the case. While hemp and weed (cannabis) are the same plant, for the plant to be deemed hemp it has to have no more than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana. For comparison, marijuana usually has anywhere between 5 to 20% THC; from this comparison, you can see its impossible to 'get high' on hemp.

NEWS SOURCES:prnewswire.com, sciencealert.com
