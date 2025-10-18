Two new Halo games coming in 2026, one is a multiplayer 'like Fortnite'

Halo Studios is reportedly working on two Halo titles scheduled for release in 2026, and one of them is a multiplayer project 'like Fortnite.'

Halo Studios is appearing on stage at the Halo World Championship 2025 on October 24, where the studio is going to unveil the next Halo title and discuss what is in store for the franchise, leading into the future.

However, RebsGaming, a well-known Halo insider, has revealed what Halo Studios is planning on showcasing, or at the very least, what the developer is currently working on. In a new video, RebsGaming said Halo Studios is working on a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, along with the next mainline Halo game, but also a new standalone multiplayer-focused Halo title that's being designed to be a live-service project.

According to the insider, the live-service title is a "long-term updating multiplayer game," and its "live service component is like Fortnite". Despite being "like Fortnite," the insider said their source didn't mention that it was a battle royale game, nor did they give any other specifics. Reports indicate the live-service Halo title is being designed to have an evolving ecosystem, with developers rolling out seasonal updates, events, and providing rotating content.

RebsGaming wasn't given any details about the gameplay, but the source said it's definitely separate from the Combat Evolved update that's being developed using a combination of Unreal Engine 5 and a modified Reach engine. Moreover, RebsGaming said that Halo Studios plans to release two Halo games in 2026, and one of these could be the multiplayer title, and the other is more than likely the rumored Halo: Combat Evolved remake.

As always with leaks and rumors, take them with a healthy amount of skepticism, as nothing has been officially confirmed by the studio.