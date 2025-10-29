Halo developers see AI as a 'tool in a toolbox'

Halo Studios won't say whether or not generative AI was used in the making of Halo Campaign Evolved, reiterating that teams choose what tools they use.

TL;DR: Halo Studios developers emphasize that generative AI serves as a supportive tool in game development, enhancing workflows without replacing human creativity. Microsoft allows individual discretion in AI use, integrating it strategically across gaming software and hardware, while maintaining that people remain the primary creators behind new Halo titles.

Halo Studios developers have a practical take on artificial intelligence, saying that it's a "tool in a toolbox" but ultimately the humans are the creators.

Days ago, a report from Rebs Gaming stated that generative AI was being heavily used in the development of new Halo games, including the new Halo CE remake. Windows Central's Jez Corden stepped in to clarify this isn't the case, and now Halo Studios developers are once again speaking on the controversial technology.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, two Halo Studios devs spoke about how AI can help games production, indicating that it may be being used for new Halo games, but not in the capacity of letting generative AI call the shots.

"I want to be very clear...People are creative. People make games. AI can improve workflows. It can do things for the game. But I want to be very specific and clear that the people are the ones who are creating the game, and there's an opportunity to improve a workflow, or something along those lines, we'll look at it again. It really should be additive to the creation of a game," Halo Campaign Evolved executive producer Damon Conn said.

When asked directly if generative AI was being used, game director Greg Hermann said:

"It's a tool in a toolbox. I may go a little off message here, but some of that gets very challenging when we look at how integrated AI is becoming within our tooling. We use Photoshop. There's generative fill, for example. The boundary lines can get a little fuzzy. I will say, though, again, to Damon's point, it really is about that creative spark that comes from people and improving just overall workflows."

Microsoft, which has spent tens of billions of dollars ingratiating AI into the very bedrock of its business--including in its video games unit where it has developed a potent generative AI called MUSE that renders gameplay in real-time without developer inputs--does not force its creative teams to adopt AI.

In February, Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that game developers under the Microsoft banner have individual discretion on which tools they use, including artificial intelligence.

AI will play an important part in Microsoft's gaming future, from software and content production to hardware-based feature sets and user experience on the next-generation Xbox PC.