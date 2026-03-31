NVIDIA's Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation can be enabled before its official launch

NVIDIA's upcoming Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation is launching soon, but it appears users can already enable it through workarounds.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 4.5 update introduces Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation, which dynamically adjusts AI-generated frames to enhance image quality and performance. Although not officially enabled, users can activate it via workarounds like NVIDIA Profile Inspector. Rockstar is currently refining Grand Theft Auto 6 by trimming excess content after a creative development phase.

NVIDIA's upcoming DLSS 4.5 update will introduce a new feature called Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation (DMFG), but what is interesting is that it's already available via over-the-air (OTA) updates in the NVIDIA App.

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It appears that new DLSS files and components have already been delivered through updates, but aren't officially "turned on" by NVIDIA. However, users have found workarounds to enable the feature, such as turning on DLSS Overdrive or tweaking settings with tools like NVIDIA Profile Inspector.

For those who don't know, current DLSS Frame Generation inserts AI-generated "fake" frames between real rendered frames to boost FPS. Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation changes that approach, as it dynamically adjusts the number of frames generated in real time (4x, 6x, etc.). Dynamically adjusting the number of generated frames will, in theory, improve image quality as the number of lower-quality AI-generated frames on-screen is reduced, providing a more balanced mix of natively rendered and AI-generated frames.

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One Reddit user reported that, using the NVIDIA Profile Inspector tool, they were able to search for "DLSSG mode" and, by setting it to hex 4, enable DMFG. It's unclear when NVIDIA will officially release the new tool, and I imagine the public release will deliver better results than these workarounds. Although free performance is free performance?

In other news, Rockstar is currently going through the fat-trimming process for Grand Theft Auto 6, after the studio let its developers "go nuts with ideas. If you are interested in reading more about GTA 6 development, check out the link found below.