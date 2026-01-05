NVIDIA unveils automatic transmission for Multi-Frame Generation in DLSS update

TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 4.5, announced at CES 2026, boosts PC gaming performance with up to 6x multi-frame generation, enabling 4K at 240Hz with Path Tracing. Dynamic Multi Frame Generation adapts frame output to workload, ensuring smoother gameplay and up to 35% performance gains. Features launch via the NVIDIA app.

NVIDIA has just announced DLSS 4.5, and within this update comes a bunch more tools to improve PC gaming performance, depending on your available hardware.

NVIDIA has announced at CES 2026 the deployment of DLSS 4.5, and how it has managed to increase multi-frame generation (MFG) up to 6x, enabling the possibility of reaching 4K at 240Hz with Path Tracing enabled. To achieve 6x MFG NVIDIA made several improvements to how the model interprets input frames, resulting in the quality of the generated frames improving.

Additionally, NVIDIA explained via a press briefing the introduction of Dynamic Multi Frame generation, which NVIDIA described as working similarly to an automatic transmission. When enabled the technology will detect when a graphically intensive scene is occurring and automatically increase frame generation to compensate for the reduction in FPS. NVIDIA said that by enabling this players will be able to experience a "continuous refresh rate." With Dynamic MFG enabled fewer generated frames will occur as the workload on the system reduces.

"So it's taken a really great technology and made it even better. And so, what this means is that, um, You're getting a boost in 4K of up to 35%. So if you you know, enable Dynamic multi-frame generation, it basically will, you know, stick at that 240 Hertz in this example and um, you know, run at different speeds or you can just hit six times. And, you know, if you've got a really high refresh rate Monitor and um, just want, as many frames as possible," NVIDIA explained

NVIDIA provided an example with the above slide showing Black Myth: Wukong performance, demonstrating it's possible to reach 4K 240Hz with Dynamic MFG enabled. NVIDIA also stated that these features will be coming to the NVIDIA app today. Users will have to download the latest version of the NVIDIA app and use the Override feature to set these new technologies.