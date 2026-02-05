NVIDIA sets a release date for its new DLSS Dynamic Multi Frame Generation tech

TL;DR: NVIDIA announced DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution for all GeForce RTX gamers, enhancing image quality and performance with Multi Frame Generation 6X and Dynamic Multi Frame Generation launching in April 2026. These AI-driven features improve frame rates and smoothness, optimizing gameplay for high-refresh-rate displays and AAA titles.

Although we didn't get a GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series refresh announcement at CES 2026, and the current memory crisis is looking to delay that until next year, there was still plenty of goodness for GeForce RTX gamers at the show. Namely, the announcement of DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution (powered by a second-gen Transformer model), Multi Frame Generation 6X, and Dynamic Multi Frame Generation.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

With DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution now available for all GeForce RTX gamers to enable via the NVIDIA App, it significantly improves DLSS's image quality. Some of the improvements are impressive, and as we went hands-on with the full DLSS 4.5 suite at CES, we're expecting to be equally impressed when DLSS 4.5's Dynamic Multi Frame Generation launches in April 2026.

This release date or window comes from German outlet Hardware Luxx, which recently went hands-on with DLSS 4.5 at an event in Munich. According to the report, NVIDIA plans to release Multi Frame Generation 6X and Dynamic Multi Frame Generation in April, and it's the Dynamic portion that's the one to get excited about.

Sure, the debate around "fake frames" can be found just about everywhere you look online, but the fact is, NVIDIA's Multi Frame Generation, with the right game and settings, can dramatically improve a game's smoothness, frame rates, and overall immersion.

Even though the DLSS 4.5 update ups the number of AI-generated frames to a total of 'up to 5', Dynamic Frame Generation is all about setting a frame-rate target, like the refresh rate of your display, and then having the DLSS automatically switch between Multi Frame Generation modes (2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, and 6X) to maintain and deliver consistent and smooth performance. In the era of cinematic AAA releases and high-performance gaming displays that push refresh rates to 240 Hz, this is the right solution.

We experienced Dynamic Multi Frame Generation in The Outer Worlds 2, where a GeForce RTX 5070 maintained a consistent 200+ FPS while seamlessly switching between Multi Frame Generation modes. It looked and felt great to play, so we're keen to go hands-on with Dynamic Multi Frame Generation in a couple of months.