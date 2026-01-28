Resident Evil Requiem has PS5 Pro modes for RT at up to 60FPS or without RT up to 120FPS

Resident Evil Requiem drops in late February, with CAPCOM director confirming exciting PlayStation 5 Pro modes: up to 60FPS with RT, up to 120FPS no RT.

Resident Evil Requiem launches on February 27, with CAPCOM confirming that the game will have multiple PlayStation 5 Pro modes: RT (ray tracing) enabled @ up to 60FPS, or without RT it'll crank up to 120FPS.

CAPCOM director Koshi Nakanishi said: "When playing on PS5 Pro, you can take advantage of the ray tracing on/off feature. When it's on, you can play at 4K output, 60FPS, and full ray tracing. When it's off, those with a monitor that supports high frame rates can play at a maximum of 120FPS, with an average of 90FPS. We've spent a lot of time optimizing it".

Nakanishi continued: "What personally impressed me about the PS5 Pro was its high frame rate. You might be wondering if you can really tell the difference, but when you go back to 60FPS, it still feels a bit lacking. The difference in the amount of information makes the world seem more persuasive".

Nakanishi also discussed how CAPCOM handled the unique DualSense controller features into Resident Evil Requiem, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and controller speaker to increase immersion. Nakanishi added: "We utilize these features to create a sense of horror. For example, if you get killed by a zombie, you'll end up getting bitten, and we made sure that you can feel the texture of your arm being grabbed and the sensation of being bitten in your hands holding the controller through haptic feedback".

He added: "Of course, the trigger weight when firing a gun also changes for each gun, thanks to the adaptive trigger. Reloading a gun also causes vibrations and a sound to be emitted from the controller's microphone. When solving puzzles by spinning a box containing jewels, the feeling of the jewels rattling inside is recreated through vibrations and sounds from the controller, making the game world feel even more realistic and immersive".

Not only will these features work on the PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles, but they'll work on a PC when someone is using a DualSense controller.