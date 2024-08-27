Windows 11 gamers get full customization of PS5 DualSense Edge controller thanks to a new app

Want to adjust the stick sensitivy or deadzones for the triggers on PC? You get all this and a bunch of other options with the PlayStation Accessories app.

Windows 11 or 10 gamers who use a PS5 DualSense Edge controller for the titles where they prefer a gamepad to the mouse and keyboard will doubtless be pleased to learn that it's now possible to fully customize the peripheral on PC.

This is thanks to Sony releasing a new PlayStation Accessories app for Windows which lets you adjust all manner of parameters for the DualSense Edge.

As The Verge reports, you can use the app to customize the buttons, intensity of the haptic feedback, and also to adjust the deadzones for the triggers, and play with the stick sensitivity. Essentially it's possible to really fine-tune the DualSense to your own particular preferences for PC gaming.

On top of that, the app allows for updating the controller's firmware directly on your PC, rather than having to use a PS5 - which the previous app that this one replaces already did, to be fair (the succinctly named 'Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller').

Clearly, Sony is getting more serious about catering for PC gamers, whether that's with its console controllers, or the various ports of PlayStation games which are now coming through in greater numbers.

The missing part of the puzzle for PC gamers who use the PS5 controller remains the ability to have the DualSense haptics active when wirelessly connected via Bluetooth in Windows - as currently they are only functional when the controller is hooked up using a cable. A dedicated wireless dongle to facilitate those features is what some folks are still very much hoping for.