All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Sony's new Last of Us survival experience has 'smell dispensers' for maximum immersion

Sony's new 'Future Immersive Entertainment' uses technology to dazzle the senses and throw people right into The Last of Us' post-apocalyptic world.

Sony's new Last of Us survival experience has 'smell dispensers' for maximum immersion
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Sony's Future Immersive Entertainment concept combines advanced technologies to create a highly immersive gaming experience without a headset or console--smells and all.

Sony's new Future Immersive Entertainment technology is just a concept design, but it could pave the way for next-gen arcade gaming.

Sony's new Last of Us survival experience has 'smell dispensers' for maximum immersion 2
3

Always keen on experimenting and designing, Sony has put together a unique sensory experience set in the worlds of the mega-hit Last of Us video game series. It's called a Future Immersive Entertainment concept, and it essentially combines a ton of different technologies to give players a super-immersive gameplay experience sans headset or console. All you need is a new prototype R&D controller specially made by Sony.

Sony has packed in high-end OLED display tech alongside booming audio to bring the grisly world of The Last of Us to life, but that's not enough: Sony wants you to feel like you're actually there. That's why the experience, which is essentially a stage with screens in a semicircle wall on one side, is packed with scent dispensers that change up smells based on what's happening. As a 90s kid who grew up when Universal Studios was new, I can only imagine the scents involved.

Sony's new Last of Us survival experience has 'smell dispensers' for maximum immersion 3
3

"What we built here is a Future Immersive Entertainment concept and we've partnered with Naughty Dog to give you the opportunity to enter the world of The Last of Us. It's an underground subway system and you're getting to explore this dark, immersive environment," said VP of interactive technology Guy Wilday in a recent Sony video.

"We're using Sony 360 degree audio, if you're hearing sounds coming from behind you, coming from above you, coming from in front of you, it just gives you that deeper sense of immersion within the environment.

"And then we're adding smell and atmospherics on top of that. We have some new scent dispensers that have a number of different scents within them, and we can trigger those at different parts of of the experience.

"Under-floor haptics added to that, giving you thumps and bumps as content happens."

It's important to remember that this technology is in concept phases, and the controllers themselves are prototypes.

Photo of the The Last of Us Part II Remastered - PlayStation 5
Best Deals: The Last of Us Part II Remastered - PlayStation 5
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$44.17 USD
- -
Buy
-
$55.97 USD $55.97 USD
Buy
$78.61 CAD
$94.95 CAD $94.95 CAD
Buy
£45.98
£45.99 £46.97
Buy
$44.17 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/3/2025 at 3:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles