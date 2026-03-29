Nintendo is remaking these iconic N64 games for the Switch 2

New rumors are pointing to a 'classic-style' Star Fox game and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake coming to the Switch 2 in 2026.

TL;DR: Nintendo plans to release a new Star Fox game with modern visuals and online multiplayer on the Nintendo Switch 2 this summer, alongside a full remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time later in the year, celebrating the series' 40th anniversary and reviving iconic Nintendo 64 classics.

According to new information from two credible sources on Nintendo, Nate the Hate and VGC, the company is planning to bring back a few iconic games from the Nintendo 64 era later this year. The first game set to hit the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to arrive as early as this summer, with Nintendo reportedly putting the final touches on a brand-new game in the Star Fox series.

2 A new "classic-style" Star Fox game and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake are reportedly on the way this year.

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Star Fox from the SNES and Star Fox 64 for the N64 are considered classics for their focus on arcade-style action and on-rails shooting, featuring a colorful cast of anthropomorphic characters. The last proper entry in the series, Star Fox Zero, saw Nintendo collaborate with PlatinumGames to deliver a game that received a relatively disappointing Metacritic score of 69 out of 100.

According to Nate the Hate, the new Star Fox game coming in 2026 will be more like the SNES and N64 games, with modern visuals and online multiplayer. As for the second iconic return, with The Legend of Zelda series celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Nintendo is reportedly prepping to release a full, built-from-the-ground-up remake of one of the N64's most beloved games.

Read more: Ocarina of Time remake coming to Switch 2 later this year, reports indicate

Apparently, instead of the next 3D Mario game, which is on track for a 2027 release, Nintendo will release a full remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the second half of the year. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is not only widely considered one of the best games for the N64 console, but it also helped define the modern third-person action-adventure genre.

It's one of the highest-rated games of all time. And with that, it will be interesting to see how Nintendo approaches the remake and which gameplay elements are updated or improved to bring the experience in line with more modern Zelda games.