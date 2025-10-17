Nintendo could bring DS games over to the Switch 2 soon

Nintendo could be preparing to bring DS games to the Switch 2, as a patent has revealed a potential workaround for the dual-screen problem.

TL;DR: Nintendo's new patent suggests the Switch 2 could support DS games by using a picture-in-picture feature to simulate dual screens on its single display. This innovation aims to bring classic DS titles to the Switch 2, enhancing its game library and appealing to nostalgic players while maintaining user engagement.

Nintendo may be preparing to bring a collection of DS games to the Nintendo Switch 2, as a new patent has revealed how Nintendo can address the issue of dual-screen games being displayed on a single screen.

The Switch 2 has already become a major success for Nintendo, and if the company wants to retain its ever-growing userbase, it will need to continue to release a flurry of both Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive titles, along with Nintendo classics that have baked in nostalgic attraction, coupled with Switch 2 upgrades. With this in mind, what better Nintendo system to take advantage of than the DS?

However, there is a problem. DS games are built for a dual-screen system, meaning it's not as simple as porting over Game Boy or N64 titles, as developers will need to compensate for the Switch 2 having a singular screen. But, it seems a workaround has been discovered, with user MikeOdysseyYT taking to X to share a patent that shows a few of Nintendo's ideas on how it could get DS games to run on the Switch 2.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The patent reveals how a second screen could pop up during gameplay or be overlaid atop the main gameplay screen. This would essentially be picture-in-picture. For those who don't remember or never owned a DS, many Nintendo titles used the second screen on the device for a map, inventory management, or combat mechanics.