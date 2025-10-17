Nintendo could bring DS games over to the Switch 2 soon

Nintendo may be preparing to bring a collection of DS games to the Nintendo Switch 2, as a new patent has revealed how Nintendo can address the issue of dual-screen games being displayed on a single screen.
The Switch 2 has already become a major success for Nintendo, and if the company wants to retain its ever-growing userbase, it will need to continue to release a flurry of both Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive titles, along with Nintendo classics that have baked in nostalgic attraction, coupled with Switch 2 upgrades. With this in mind, what better Nintendo system to take advantage of than the DS?
However, there is a problem. DS games are built for a dual-screen system, meaning it's not as simple as porting over Game Boy or N64 titles, as developers will need to compensate for the Switch 2 having a singular screen. But, it seems a workaround has been discovered, with user MikeOdysseyYT taking to X to share a patent that shows a few of Nintendo's ideas on how it could get DS games to run on the Switch 2.
The patent reveals how a second screen could pop up during gameplay or be overlaid atop the main gameplay screen. This would essentially be picture-in-picture. For those who don't remember or never owned a DS, many Nintendo titles used the second screen on the device for a map, inventory management, or combat mechanics.