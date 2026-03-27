Ocarina of Time remake coming to Switch 2 later this year, reports indicate

Nintendo has big plans to capitalize on The Legend of Zelda's 40th anniversary with a remake of one of the most beloved Zelda games, Ocarina of Time.

TL;DR: Nintendo plans to release a fully remade Ocarina of Time for the Switch 2 in late 2026 to celebrate The Legend of Zelda's 40th anniversary, featuring enhanced graphics and possible new features, while delaying a new mainline 3D Mario game until 2027.

BREAKING: Nintendo has a big nostalgia bomb waiting to go off later this year, as reports have surfaced of a fully-fledged remake of Ocarina of Time coming to the Switch 2.

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Nintendo's iconic The Legend of Zelda franchise turns 40 this year, and to celebrate, the company is planning something huge. Sources tell both NateTheHate and VGC that Nintendo will release a new Ocarina of Time remake for the Switch 2 later in the year.

"There is another anniversary this year, and it's the anniversary of The Legend of Zelda... what I can share with you today is that in the second half of 2026, approaching the holidays, we are going to receive an Ocarina of Time remake for Switch 2," Nate said in a recent podcast.

The new release is said to be in lieu of a fresh 3D Mario game, and that Nintendo won't actually launch a new mainline Mario title in 2026--that game is said to be coming in 2027, instead.

Nintendo can't be happy that the surprise is spoiled, and we may get some sort of tease in the coming days or weeks.

It's unclear what will be offered in the Ocarina of Time remake, but one thing fans should be able to expect is upgraded graphics and visuals to reflect the power of the Switch 2 console. Other features like quality-of-life adjustments could also be added, as well as potential post-launch content or even new gimmicks, such as the content that Nintendo added into the Switch 2 version of Tears of the Kingdom.

Originally released in 1998, Ocarina of Time remains one of the most well-regarded games in the series and still remains the highest-rated game of all time on Metacritic with a coveted 99 rating.