Bethesda releases Skyrim for the ninth time with new Switch 2 Anniversary Edition

Nintendo released the Switch 2 in September, and now Bethesda has a native version of Skyrim ready for the holiday season.
Skyrim is re-releasing yet again, this time on the Switch 2 with the new Skyrim Anniversary Edition. This marks the ninth time that Bethesda has released Skyrim, and the third time that Skyrim has appeared on the Switch. Anyone who bought the Anniversary Edition on the base Switch 1 will receive a free upgrade to the Switch 2 version, but that's to be expected, because all players are getting access to is a next-gen upgrade--gen 9 taught us that these upgrades typically aren't worth paying for on their own.
For the Switch 2 version, Bethesda has leveraged the system's new beefier Tegra T239 chip to deliver some gameplay boosts over Skyrim on Switch 1. The studio says that the new version has improved loading times and in-game performance, however users report that Skyrim is still locked to 30FPS on Switch 2 and suffers from substantial input lag.
The Skyrim Anniversary Edition is now available on Switch 2.
Winner of over 200 Game of the Year Awards, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition returns with a newly enhanced adventure for Nintendo Switch™ 2. It brings the legendary open-world fantasy experience to life like never before, at home or on the go.
Owners of the Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch can download the game for free on Nintendo Switch 2, while owners of the base edition on Nintendo Switch can purchase the "Anniversary Upgrade" to then download the game on Nintendo Switch 2.
Enhanced for Nintendo Switch 2
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition takes advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2's impressive hardware with:
- Enhanced resolution and DLSS anti-aliasing
- Improved load times
- Optimized performance
- Mouse control support
- Motion controls
- Amiibo support