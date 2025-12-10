Bethesda releases Skyrim for the ninth time with new Switch 2 Anniversary Edition

Bethesda's new release of Skyrim Anniversary Edition on the Switch 2 marks the ninth time that the studio has sold the game across the last 14 years.

TL;DR: Bethesda released Skyrim Anniversary Edition for Nintendo Switch 2, leveraging the new Tegra T239 chip for enhanced resolution, DLSS anti-aliasing, improved load times, and optimized performance. Existing Switch Anniversary Edition owners get a free upgrade, while others can purchase the upgrade for next-gen gameplay improvements.

Nintendo released the Switch 2 in September, and now Bethesda has a native version of Skyrim ready for the holiday season.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Skyrim is re-releasing yet again, this time on the Switch 2 with the new Skyrim Anniversary Edition. This marks the ninth time that Bethesda has released Skyrim, and the third time that Skyrim has appeared on the Switch. Anyone who bought the Anniversary Edition on the base Switch 1 will receive a free upgrade to the Switch 2 version, but that's to be expected, because all players are getting access to is a next-gen upgrade--gen 9 taught us that these upgrades typically aren't worth paying for on their own.

Popular Popular Now: Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition announced, the 'world's first gaming mouse' returns

For the Switch 2 version, Bethesda has leveraged the system's new beefier Tegra T239 chip to deliver some gameplay boosts over Skyrim on Switch 1. The studio says that the new version has improved loading times and in-game performance, however users report that Skyrim is still locked to 30FPS on Switch 2 and suffers from substantial input lag.

The Skyrim Anniversary Edition is now available on Switch 2.

Check below for more info: